College football: Will in-helmet communication change the game?
After the shocking Michigan cheating scandal that rocked the sports world, a major change is on the horizon for college football: in-helmet communication.
The NCAA Football Rules Committee has proposed optional technology rules for the 2024 season, allowing coach-to-player communications through the helmet of one athlete on the field.
The proposal will be voted on by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 18.
This NFL-esque in-helmet communication is intended for coaches to communicate with one designated player on each side of the ball.
Teams across the nation are already practicing with the new technology this spring, which could be one of the biggest game-changers in sports history.
College football teams react to in-helmet communications
Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day revealed that the school is currently rotating between three communication helmets, alternating them among quarterbacks and defensive players.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin likened in-helmet communication to a "cheat code" for offenses while Florida head coach Billy Napier praised the in-helmet communication, saying, "It was good, really good."
"I think the coach-to-player communication piece has been a huge change, first of all, in terms of how you operate, but it's been a blessing to some degree," he added.
Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers also expressed enthusiasm for the new communication style, believing it will benefit the Longhorns' offense.
"I love it. I think it makes things a little bit easier for me. Obviously, we're still signaling, but I still have [Coach Steve Sarkisian] telling me the plays in the helmet," he told On3. "The first day was a little shaky just because I was getting used to it, but I think it's going to be really helpful for me."
With in-helmet communication in play and the expansion of the College Football Playoff confirmed, the 2024 season is poised to usher in a new era for college football.
