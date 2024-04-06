College football: Will in-helmet communication change the game?

College football teams across the country have already begun practicing with the new in-helmet technology, making it one of the biggest changes in the sport. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After the shocking Michigan cheating scandal that rocked the sports world, a major change is on the horizon for college football: in-helmet communication.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee has proposed optional technology rules for the 2024 season, allowing coach-to-player communications through the helmet of one athlete on the field.

The proposal will be voted on by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 18.

This NFL-esque in-helmet communication is intended for coaches to communicate with one designated player on each side of the ball.

Teams across the nation are already practicing with the new technology this spring, which could be one of the biggest game-changers in sports history.