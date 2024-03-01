Will Arch Manning benefit from Quinn Ewers' return to Texas?
Austin, Texas - As Texas football prepares to tackle the challenges of the upcoming SEC season, there's no question about who will lead the Longhorns as starting quarterback.
Quinn Ewers, coming off a season that propelled Texas to their first Big 12 Championship final since 2009 and a College Football Playoff semifinal, is set to lead the charge.
Even with the highly touted Arch Manning on the roster, Ewers remains the clear choice.
Manning, now promoted to backup starter following Maalik Murphy's departure to Duke, would benefit most from using his second year on the field to learn and enhance his game from the sidelines.
In an appearance on FOX Sports analyst Keyshawn Johnson's podcast, All Facts No Brakes, on Thursday, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed his more traditional approach to player development.
He emphasized that success in football requires a focus on development over instant impact.
In a time when social media has made players and fans want "instant success," Sarkisian still values preparing players for long, successful careers, both in college and potentially in the NFL, rather than prioritizing immediate stardom or accolades.
Arch Manning can grow as a backup quarterback
While fans are eager to see Arch Manning take the helm, coach Sarkisian realizes the importance of being a backup starter in his second year of college football.
"And I think for Arch, what a great opportunity as a backup now this year, in his second season, gonna get some definite playing time," Sarkisian said on All Facts No Brakes.
He added: "We're looking forward to him doing that, watching his maturation and growth. I think for both of these guys, this is going to be the best for them for their futures so that they can play the best football."
Fans will get a peak into Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers' preparations for the upcoming season as they suit up for the Longhorns' annual spring game on Saturday, April 20.
