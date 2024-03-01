Will Arch Manning benefit from Quinn Ewers' return to Texas?

Austin, Texas - As Texas football prepares to tackle the challenges of the upcoming SEC season, there's no question about who will lead the Longhorns as starting quarterback.

When it comes to Arch Manning's quarterback development, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian (pictured) revealed his more traditional approach to player development. © Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Quinn Ewers, coming off a season that propelled Texas to their first Big 12 Championship final since 2009 and a College Football Playoff semifinal, is set to lead the charge.



Even with the highly touted Arch Manning on the roster, Ewers remains the clear choice.

Manning, now promoted to backup starter following Maalik Murphy's departure to Duke, would benefit most from using his second year on the field to learn and enhance his game from the sidelines.

In an appearance on FOX Sports analyst Keyshawn Johnson's podcast, All Facts No Brakes, on Thursday, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed his more traditional approach to player development.

He emphasized that success in football requires a focus on development over instant impact.

In a time when social media has made players and fans want "instant success," Sarkisian still values preparing players for long, successful careers, both in college and potentially in the NFL, rather than prioritizing immediate stardom or accolades.