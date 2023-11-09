Arch Manning's starting hopes dashed as Quinn Ewers returns
Austin, Texas - Texas' starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, is set to make his comeback on Saturday, keeping Maalik Murphy ready and leaving Arch Manning without a chance to play.
Just as Texas fans were getting excited about the potential of seeing Manning take starting snaps, first-string Ewers is set to return after a shoulder injury kept him out for two games.
Despite Ewers' taking the reins once again, head coach Steve Sarkisian wants his backup, Maalik Murphy, to be prepared.
In Thursday's press conference, Sarkisian emphasized the importance of Murphy staying ready and focused, acknowledging his consistent dedication to the team's plan. Murphy has started the last two games for Texas in place of Ewers, showing both challenges and promise.
In his first start against BYU on October 28, Murphy proved his potential by completing 16 of 25 passes for 170 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
In his second start against Kansas State, he had a tougher game, completing 19 of 37 passes for 248 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Despite the challenges in the second game, Sarkisian expressed his satisfaction with what the redshirt freshman brought to the team and reminded him that he could be back on the field at any moment.
Arch Manning is back to square one in quarterback depth
Now that Ewers has returned to the field with Murphy remaining the backup, Arch Manning finds himself the third-string quarterback once again.
With only three regular-season games remaining, barring any unfortunate circumstances in the quarterback lineup, Manning is unlikely to get any playing time during his true freshman year.
However, at just 18 years old, Manning possesses significant passing talent and has a promising future ahead of him.
He was the top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and is poised to demonstrate to the college football world why he earned that distinction.
Texas will travel down the road to TCU on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.
