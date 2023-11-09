Arch Manning's starting hopes dashed as Quinn Ewers returns

Austin, Texas - Texas' starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, is set to make his comeback on Saturday, keeping Maalik Murphy ready and leaving Arch Manning without a chance to play.

Quinn Ewers is set to return as first-string quarterback after missing two games due to a shoulder injury. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Just as Texas fans were getting excited about the potential of seeing Manning take starting snaps, first-string Ewers is set to return after a shoulder injury kept him out for two games.

Despite Ewers' taking the reins once again, head coach Steve Sarkisian wants his backup, Maalik Murphy, to be prepared.

In Thursday's press conference, Sarkisian emphasized the importance of Murphy staying ready and focused, acknowledging his consistent dedication to the team's plan. Murphy has started the last two games for Texas in place of Ewers, showing both challenges and promise.

In his first start against BYU on October 28, Murphy proved his potential by completing 16 of 25 passes for 170 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

In his second start against Kansas State, he had a tougher game, completing 19 of 37 passes for 248 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Despite the challenges in the second game, Sarkisian expressed his satisfaction with what the redshirt freshman brought to the team and reminded him that he could be back on the field at any moment.