Meet Fadi Aldeeb, Palestine's Paralympian who was shot by an Israeli sniper

Paris, France - After an Israeli sniper shot him and left him paralyzed as a teen, Palestinian athlete Fadi Aldeeb is in Paris to represent his country at the Paralympic Games .

Fadi Aldeeb leads the Palestinian contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France. © REUTERS

Aldeeb – the only athlete representing Palestine at the 2024 Paralympics – received enormous applause as he joined the parade in the Games' opening ceremony on Wednesday. The 39-year-old will compete for his country in shot put.

The Gaza native was left disabled back in 2001 after he was shot in the spine by an Israeli sniper during the Second Intifada. He has gone on to play professional basketball as well as compete in shot put and discus.

"I'm here not for myself. I'm here for my country. I want to raise my Palestinian flag here," Aldeeb said in a video by AJ+.

But staying focused on his training has been difficult for Aldeeb amid Israel's all-out assault on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 17 of his family members since October, as well as several of his fellow national team members.

Israel has slaughtered over 40,000 people in Gaza – including at least 400 athletes and sports workers – in its US-backed siege, as survivors face the overwhelming threats of displacement, disease, and starvation.

"My body is here, but my mind, my heart is in inside, still in Gaza," Aldeeb said.