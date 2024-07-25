Simone Biles looks Olympics ready after nailing incredibly difficult vault in training

Paris, France - US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles got her first taste of Bercy Arena on Thursday, opening podium training on balance beam ahead of the start of the Olympic women's competition at the weekend.

Simone Biles of the United States on vault during training ahead of the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

Biles is strongly tipped to add to her cache of four Olympic golds at the Paris Games after a tumultuous Tokyo campaign, when she withdrew from most of her events as she battled the dangerous and disorientating "twisties."



After a near two-year absence, Biles has reestablished herself at the top of a sport she redefined with a unique combination of athleticism and artistry.

Meticulous attention to her mental health has the 27-year-old heading into her third Olympics on her own terms.

"Nobody's forcing me to do it," Biles said after earning her Paris berth.

"I wake up every day and choose to grind in the gym and come out here and perform for myself – just to remind myself that I can still do it."