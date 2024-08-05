Paris Olympics: Simone Biles' hopes of record dashed after balance beam disappointment

Paris, France - Simone Biles slipped off the balance beam and finished out of the medals on the unforgiving apparatus on Monday, ending her bid for a record five gymnastics golds at the Paris Olympics .

Biles' hopes of a fourth gold medal of these Games – and an eighth career gold – now rest on the floor exercise that wraps up gymnastics competition at Bercy Arena on Monday.



Biles was one of several gymnasts to fall off the beam, the first hiccup in her triumphant Olympic return three years after her struggles at the Tokyo Games.

In Paris, she has already led the US to team gold, regained the all-around crown she first won as part of a four-gold haul in Rio in 2016, and soared to the vault title with a stellar rendition of her signature Yurchenko double pike.

But she came fifth in the balance beam, with Alice D'Amato becoming the first Italian woman gymnast to claim Olympic gold with a score of 14.366.

Teammate Manila Esposito joined her on the podium in third, with China's Zhou Yuqin taking silver.