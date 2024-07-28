Paris Olympics: Simone Biles overcomes injury scare to make dazzling return

Paris, France - Simone Biles made a stunning return to Olympic competition on Sunday, powering through left calf pain to get her multiple-medal bid off to a rousing start.

The Team USA superstar, aiming to add to the four gold medals she won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, tweaked her left calf warming up for her second apparatus, the floor exercise.



It didn't stop her from soaring through her signature Yurchenko double pike vault – now known as the Biles II – which, even with a big step back on landing, earned a 9.4 for execution for a massive total of 15.800 points.

She had another step back landing her second vault, but laughed as she crawled back towards her teammates on her hands and knees.

That was all it took for Biles's coach, Cecile Landi, to know that for Biles, "It's on. It's OK."

Landi, who said Biles aggravated a minor injury she'd been dealing with for a couple of weeks, said there was never any question the superstar gymnast would not continue.

"Never in her mind, no, no. Just no," Landi said, adding that she was also confident Biles would be ready to go for the team final on Tuesday and the individual events to follow.

Landi said Biles was already feeling better by the time she closed out her day by sticking the landing on her uneven bars routine – receiving another huge ovation and beaming as she shared a dance with teammate Jordan Chiles.

With two of the five qualifying sessions complete, Biles topped the all-around standings with 59.566 points.