Paris Olympics: Suni Lee's "amazing" journey to gymnastics all-around bronze

Paris, France - A little more than a year after her doctors told her she might never compete again, defending Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee took bronze in Paris behind USA teammate Simone Biles.

Sunisa Lee on action on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics all-around final at the Paris Olympics. © REUTERS

The 21-year-old American, who won all-around gold in Tokyo three years ago after Biles' sudden withdrawal due to mental health struggles, was diagnosed with two undisclosed kidney conditions in early 2023.



"I mean, literally, six months ago I didn't even consider I would be here competing today. That was an achievement in itself," said Lee.

The gymnast from Minnesota's road back to the pinnacle of her sport has been as challenging as that of Biles.

She had been bidding to become the first woman since Czech Vera Caslavska in 1968 to win consecutive all-around titles.

But in an unprecedented clash between Olympic champions, the fact that it was 2016 all-around gold medalist Biles who prevailed did not matter to Lee.

"I'm so happy right now. I feel like everything that I've done has paid off," said Lee. "Honestly, I wasn't expecting to be on the podium. To just be here has been absolutely amazing."

"I definitely got a little emotional after my floor routine. Just seeing the score come up was just insane."