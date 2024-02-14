Valentine's Day home run: Social media's most sizzling athlete couples

Love is in the air, and this Valentine's Day, the sports world is set to celebrate its favorite athlete couples from NCAA sports to the pros!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Love is in the air, and this Valentine's Day, the sports world is also celebrating its favorite athlete couples!

Love is in the air, and this Valentine's Day, the sports world is set to celebrate its favorite athlete couples from NCAA sports to the pros! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / AngelReese10 & Livvydunne & Simonebiles When it comes to finding love as an athlete, it can feel like trying to hit a curveball blindfolded. Between gym time, meal prepping, and snoozing, your schedule's tighter than your game face. But hey, some athletes have cracked the code! They've found love on the court, field, or track, alongside someone who truly gets it like only another fellow athlete can. NFL Super Bowl LVIII broke US records with historic TV ratings! So, let's raise a dumbbell to four sporty power couples who are winning on and off the field!

From swiping right on Raya to tying the knot, NFL star Jonathan Owens scored a touchdown when he snagged Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles! This power couple has captured hearts far and wide with their adorable romance, proving that love truly knows no bounds, not even in the world of sports!

Olivia Dunne (gymnastics) + Paul Skenes (baseball)

When two star-athletes are the MVPs of their college sports teams, love is definitely in the playbook! Former LSU baseball ace turned MLB star Paul Skenes hit it out of the park when he won the heart of Olivia Dunne, the highest-paid female college athlete. While they keep their relationship mostly under wraps, fans can't help but swoon over this power duo from LSU.

After months of keeping fans guessing, the inimitable Haley Cavinder melted hearts by officially declaring her love for Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson this winter! This dynamic has also stayed relatively low-key, although they do pop up on each other's social media now and then, giving fans a glimpse into their sweet romance.

Angel Reese (basketball) and Cam'Ron Fletcher (basketball)

When it comes to NCAA hoops, LSU star Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher of Florida State are the ultimate power couple on the court! These two lovebirds aren't shy about showing their affection online, always keeping fans on the edge of their seats with their sweet displays of love.