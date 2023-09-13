Abortion rights group sues three states on behalf of women denied care

Boise, Idaho - The Center for Reproductive Rights on Tuesday filed legal actions in Tennessee, Idaho, and Oklahoma on behalf of eight women who say they were denied abortion care in medical emergencies.

The Center for Reproductive Rights is suing the states of Idaho, Tennessee, and Oklahoma on behalf of eight women. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In addition to the women, four OBGYNs, and an Idaho medical organization are part of the three lawsuits.

While not seeking to overturn the abortion bans in the three states, the lawsuits cite personal testimony to expose the trauma the plaintiffs say they experienced by being denied health care.

They also lay out the moral dilemmas confronting doctors who face fines and prison terms for offering the care.

"No one should have to be at death's door to receive essential health care, but that is exactly what happens when doctors are forced to practice medicine under threat of imprisonment," Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement.