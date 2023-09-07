Abortions on the rise in 2023 as new study reveals effects of widespread bans

Washington DC - New research shows that the number of legal abortions rose in the US in 2023, mostly in safe-haven states, as they offered care to people traveling from states where abortion care is banned or restricted.

New research says abortions rose in 2023 in states where it's protected. Abortion care advocates outside Monroe County Courthouse in Indiana during a series of vigils before Indiana's near total abortion ban begins. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to the Guttmacher Institute's estimates, the number of legal abortions most likely increased in the first six months of 2023 compared to 2020m mostly in states where the procedure is legally protected.

Specifically, abortions increased in states that border those with restrictions as people travel to get the healthcare they need.

Examples are Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Illinois, where the number of abortions rose significantly by an estimated 69% in 2023 compared to the same period in 2020.

But researchers emphasized that these increases shouldn't be attributed entirely to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, since the trend predates last year's ruling.