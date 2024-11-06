Arizona votes to extend abortion rights in ballot initiative!

Phoenix, Arizona - Voters in Arizona cast their ballots on Tuesday in favor of extending abortion rights in the state until fetal viability.

A table with literature calling for a YES vote on Proposition 139, the right to abortion initiative, is displayed at the entrance to the Murphy-Wilmot Library in Tucson, Arizona. © Olivier TOURON / AFP

Abortion is currently limited to 15 weeks of pregnancy in Arizona, a key swing state where Democrats had hoped the referendum would encourage people to head to the polls and also vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. The state remains to be called for the presidential race.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.