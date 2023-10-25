Georgia Supreme Court upholds restrictive six-week abortion ban

Atlanta, Georgia - The Georgia Supreme Court has voted to uphold their restrictive abortion ban which denies termination of a baby after six weeks.

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled to uphold the state's six-week abortion ban on Tuesday. © 123rf/phartisan

Georgia’s H.B. 481 law, which has been challenged by abortion rights advocates, bans most abortions in the state after six weeks. Last November, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that this restrictive abortion ban was "unequivocally unconstitutional" because it was enacted in 2019, a time when Roe v. Wade allowed for abortions well past six weeks.

Yet on Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court rejected McBurney's ruling in a 6-1 decision, news outlets reported.

"When the United States Supreme Court overrules its precedent interpreting the United States Constitution, we are then obligated to apply the Court’s new interpretation of the Constitution’s meaning on matters of federal constitutional law," Justice Verda Colvin wrote in the decision for the majority.

While abortion may still be illegal after six weeks in Georgia, this ruling is also not the end of the story when it comes to the state's abortion ban.