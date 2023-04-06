Idaho attorney general sued over extreme abortion restrictions

Boise, Idaho - Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have filed a lawsuit against Idaho's attorney general over his guidance restricting out-of-state abortion referrals.

Abortion rights advocates have ramped up the fight against Idaho's extreme bans with a new lawsuit. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The two organizations are suing Idaho's Republican Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who issued an opinion on March 27 stating that state law prohibits health care providers from referring people across state lines for abortion services or pills. The AG's letter says that a medical professional's license should be suspended if they do make out-of-state referrals.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that Labrador's opinion violates First Amendment rights to free speech.

"Labrador’s interpretation is unprecedented and amounts to a clear threat that Idaho will seek to punish individuals for speech and conduct related to abortions that take place in states where abortion is legal," Planned Parenthood Great Northwest said in a court filing on Wednesday.

"This is a five-alarm fire," Planned Parenthood Great Northwest CEO Rebecca Gibron added in a statement. "Banning abortion wasn’t enough for anti-abortion extremists in Idaho; they now want to ban where you go, what information you’re legally allowed to obtain, and even what health care providers can say."

"Attorney General Labrador’s opinion is an egregious extension of Idaho’s abortion ban. We won’t stand for it," she insisted.