Iowa judge puts the brakes on state's new abortion ban

Des Moines, Iowa - Abortion is once again legal in Iowa after district judge Joseph Seidlin temporarily suspended the new abortion ban, which was in effect for just three days.

An Iowa district judge blocked the state's controversial new ban on abortions after six weeks. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Judge Joseph Seidlin of Polk County heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by abortion providers and the ACLU of Iowa seeking to block the ban, signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday.

Last week in a special one-day legislative session, Iowa Republican lawmakers pushed through a strict abortion ban after six weeks, before most people know they are pregnant.

The new law was in effect for three days until Monday, when Judge Joseph Seidlin of Polk County issued a temporary injunction blocking it from going into effect while a larger legal case moves forward.

Abortion is still legal in Iowa for up to 22 weeks of pregnancy, at least for now.