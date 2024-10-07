Nebraska voters mull dueling abortion measures amid accusations of trickery

Lincoln, Nebraska - Abortion is on the ballot in many parts of the country next month, but only in Nebraska must voters decipher two contradictory propositions – amid bitter claims of trickery and deception by both sides.

Residents of Omaha, Nebraska, and surrounding areas protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The Midwestern state currently bans abortion after 12 weeks, and voters on November 5 will be asked if they want to enshrine that law in their constitution. But they will also be asked whether to guarantee a right to abortion until fetal viability, which is around 22 to 24 weeks.

The two laws obviously cannot coexist. So in the event that both are approved, the initiative that receives the most "for" votes would become law.

"It's confusing," said Jean Hanson, a 63-year-old accountant living in Omaha.

"I think a lot of people will either vote for both of them, which defeats the purpose, or they'll end up voting for the wrong one."

Backers of each initiative collected over 200,000 signatures to get onto the ballot. Dozens of Nebraskans told local media that they were tricked into signing the wrong petition.

"There has been confusion," Republican state Senator Merv Riepe told AFP. But "it's easier to get on a petition than it is to get off of a petition," he added ruefully.

On Election Day itself, voters will have to read Initiatives 434 and 439 on their ballots carefully to make sure they don't accidentally tick the wrong boxes.

John Cavanaugh, a Democratic state senator, believes conservatives purposefully created their stricter ballot initiative – which emerged after the pro-choice petition – "as a way to confuse the issue and make it harder for the other one to pass."

For Republican congressman Don Bacon, the Democrats "embellish and exaggerate" the other side's stance on abortion for their own political advantage.

"I think they're deceptive," he told AFP.