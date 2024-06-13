Senate Republicans block bill protecting access to IVF despite prior support

Washington DC - Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a bill recognizing a legal right to in vitro fertilization, introduced as part of a Democratic drive to underline threats to reproductive freedoms ahead of November's elections.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) calls on a reporter during a press conference following a vote to protect access to IVF treatment on Capitol Hill on Thursday in Washington, DC. © Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images/AFP Anna Rose Layden / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The legislation would have established a federal right to IVF – an infertility treatment combining an egg with sperm in a lab – and for providers to offer the procedure, with expanded insurance coverage to lower costs.



The vast majority of Americans tell pollsters IVF is morally acceptable, but the country is divided over the destruction of frozen human embryos created by the procedure.

The bill needed the support of 60 senators in a preliminary vote to get the debate started but could only garner backing from 48, with just two Republicans crossing the aisle.

"All this bill does is establish a nationwide right to IVF and eliminates barriers for millions of Americans who seek IVF to have kids," Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor.

"It's personal to me. I have a beautiful 1-year-old grandson because of the miracle of IVF."

The use of IVF became a hot-button election issue after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that frozen embryos were children, meaning that those who destroy them can be held liable for their death.

In a Gallup poll released Thursday, 82% of respondents said IVF is morally acceptable. 49% said it is okay to destroy frozen human embryos while 43% said it is not.