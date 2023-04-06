Easter brunch horoscope: What dish fits your zodiac sign?

There are so many Easter brunch ideas that it can be hard to choose which dish to bring to the feast. Let astrology help you decide based on your sign.

By Jamie Grasse

Spring is here and Easter is a great excuse for feasting! If you want to impress with a dish that's your soul on a plate, then you need the stellar suggestion that’s in this Easter brunch horoscope.

What Easter brunch dish should you bring according to your zodiac sign? © 123RF/fahrwasser Holidays are for feasting, and Easter is no exception. There are so many wonderful delights that figuring out what Easter brunch dish you should bring to the traditional spread isn't easy. But don't fret, astrology can help. You can figure out what to make, or bring, based on your zodiac sign! LGBTQ+ North Dakota Republicans fail to override veto of anti-trans pronoun bill Some star signs should stick to simple brunch table additions like boiled eggs, and chocolates. Signs full of that go-get-em energy and should get ready to wow with their culinary skills and spring fashion. Which one are you? Even if Easter isn't your thing, there's no reason you can't celebrate the end of winter with a festive spring brunch. Let the stars help you plan your Easter brunch menu now.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Deviled eggs

You love the bold poetry of leveling up a kitchen necessity like the egg to the perfect side. Scooping out the yellows and mixing them with mayo and Dijon mustard makes you feel powerful. Up the ante this spring, you've got the energy. Top some deviled eggs with jalapeño slices to show your spicy side and top others with smoked salmon and capers as you're a salty sign sometimes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Carrot Cake

As an earth sign, you're all about root veggies like carrots. You're someone who loves making beautiful things that take time, so a cake covered with ornate frosting decorations is very much your thing. Turn on the tunes and grate your carrots by hand as you meditate on life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Fuit salad

Cooking in general, much less baking, can make a more socially-oriented person like you uneasy. Stick to something you can't burn, Gemini. A fruit salad is always bright and full of life, like you. Watch your fingers and don't try to chat, mix drinks, and cut the produce all at once.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): French Toast

You know the best way to deal with feelings and family tensions is to coat them with syrup and eat them. Cancer, brunch can put you on edge, so this dish is more for you than them. You love toast drenched in a vanilla and cinnamon infused egg mix and fried in butter till it's crispy. Eat it slowly and ponder your feelings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Grapefruit spritzer

Any time people get together, it's a celebration, in your not very humble opinion. Parties of all shapes and sizes need drinks with bubbly. Show off your feisty side with a grapefruit spritzer. It's a bold and bittersweet just like you when it comes to romance, love, and family times.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Eggs benedict

This dish is all about getting the timing right. But your attention to details is unparalleled. As you create a vortex for the perfect egg you might find yourself questioning the meaning of life and that's ok. Remember, this ambitious dish will get ruined if you try to make it for a brunch bash with too many attendees.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Cinnamon rolls

Libra, you tend to get lost weighing pros and cons, sometimes your thoughts spiral round and round. Go ahead, pile on the cream cheese frosting, because as an air sign you require a baked good to bring you down to earth, away from your constant overthinking.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Easter Candy

Scorpio, you love a good time and hiding Easter candy everywhere when no one is looking. As a sign cloaked in chill mystery, your poker face is unparalleled. When someone is shocked to find a chocolate egg in their coat pocket, no one will know it was you, and you'll be able to grin all day long, but on the inside.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Breakfast casserole

You're a fan of a whim, Sagittarius. A breakfast casserole can be made with whatever you find in the fridge – bacon, ham, and cheese. Maybe this year, you'll dare to make it vegetarian and different with asparagus and stinging nettle. A dish like this is like you, it looks tough but is really ready to give a big hug.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Honey baked ham

In your sometimes old-fashioned opinion, the best bits of brunch don’t have to be whipped up, they can be bought from the store and thrown in to the oven. Honey baked ham is totally your jam. Besides, you've got enough to do, fill the Easter baskets, and hide eggs too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Hard boiled eggs

You're a smart one, but your magic lends itself more to decorations than to kitchen wizardry. Stick to boiling water and egg dye. If you don't, you'll end up bringing something burned around the edges because you got caught up in your latest intellectual adventure or quest for justice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Hot cross buns

Given your natural goofiness, you love foods that have songs, like hot cross buns for instance. When you bring these buns to brunch, you’re sure to treat everyone to your rap rendition of the classic and get it stuck in everyone's head.