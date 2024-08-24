Fall 2024 fashion must-haves according to your zodiac sign!

Fall is just around the corner, but is your wardrobe ready? Figure out what fall 2024 fashion trend you should splurge on according to your zodiac sign.

Fall is just around the corner, but is your wardrobe ready to drop jaws? Figure out what fall 2024 fashion trend you should splurge on according to your zodiac sign.

Fall is just around the corner, but is your wardrobe ready to drop jaws? Figure out what fall 2024 fashion trend you should splurge on according to your zodiac sign.

The stars know what 2024 fall fashion item you can't afford to miss. Are you ready to turn up the heat this fall? In 2024, fall fashion is about bold statements, glorious glamor, rich colors, and striking layers. The only question is what would suit you best according to the stars?

Should fire signs be going all-in on the berry tones, or should they be focused on brat green? Will air signs get the attention they crave by sticking to classic fall staples like trench coats, or should they be going for something daring with structured vests? While earth signs aren't known for their fashion sense, the cozy vibes of fall may speak to these easy-going signs. Water signs on the other hand may be attracted to wild textures and furry bags! Your fashion horoscope for autumn 2024 can help you figure out what trend will best highlight your celestial soul.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): A sculpted vest

You're built for battle. A sculpted vest will show off your beautiful physique, Aries. What's more, this versatile piece can be worn to both work and on a hot date, because you know how to style it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): A cable knit sweater

Comfort is your goal. Knits of all sorts speak to your earthy soul. They are warm, beautiful, and intricate – just like you. A cable knit sweater paired with more knits is exactly what you need to feel at ease this fall.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Leopard print

Your flirty self will need a print that screams, "Come hither!" Leopard is in, and it is just as busy as you. Get your flirt on, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): A long trench coat

You like to think that you're full of mysterious energy, you crabby thing. A long trench coat will make you feel like you're always ready to take on an unsolvable case this fall.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Berry tones

Accentuate your natural beauty with berry tones. Deep reds and purples are rich and sensual just like you, Leo. Plus, you've got the confidence to exude drama and mystery. Don't be surprised if your fierce looks get you lots of attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Glamours vintage watch

You hate being late more than anything and have a deep love of classic timepieces. This fall, indulge in your glamorous side and don something both beautiful and practical, just like you. After all, real style comes down to well-articulated accessories and details.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Ballet flats

You love a shoe that screams Disney princess or prince. Libra, you want to feel like you could break into a perfectly choreographed dance at any moment. Ballet flats are light and ready for prancing!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Cropped leather jacket

Nothing says "cool" quite like leather. A cropped leather jacket is just the fall accessory you need to stand in the corner and sneer. Just don't get too carried away thinking you're superior, or you'll miss out on love and new inspiration.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): An extra-large tote

Grab yourself a bag that can hold everything you need for an adventure while still looking suave. Plus, fall is always full of changeable weather. You never know if you'll need a sweater, an umbrella, a scarf, or gloves. It's time to invest in an extra-large tote.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Textured polo shirt

You're not preppy per se, you just love to get things done! That makes a textured polo shirt the fall trend for you. It's a classic with a slightly different spin so you can feel at least a little edgy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Long pendant necklace

When you're thinking, which is always, you tend to fidget. A long pendant necklace not only looks elegant, but it also gives you something to play with. Give in to your silly ticks and allow yourself to play around while you dream of ways to make the world a better place, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Velvet

If the situation rubs you the right way, you'll have a soft iridescent glow. Pisces, you're a soft fish that knows how to pull people in. Still, not everyone is into your warm fuzziness, just like not everyone is into velvet. Regardless – it's still beautiful!