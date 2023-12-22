The best last-minute Christmas gifts for every zodiac sign

Still stumped on what to give this Christmas? Use our gift-giving horoscope to get the best gift for those left on your list based on their zodiac sign!

By Jamie Grasse

Are you still stumped on what to give your loved ones? This gift-giving horoscope will help you get the best present for that special someone based on their zodiac sign - stat!

Not sure what to buy for your Secret Santa pick? Base your gift on their zodiac sign. © Unsplash/freestocks You're running out of time! Christmas weekend is upon us, and you can't order anything else because there are no flying reindeer to lend a delivery hand. You're either going to have to venture into the frigid outdoors or get creative to acquire the rest of the gifts on your list. But don't fret, you're sure to get that special someone the perfect holiday gift if you base it on their zodiac sign. Viral Video of the Day Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2023: TikToker makes grandma's dream come true for Christmas! This astrological gift guide has the scoop on whether a fire sign needs something to consume, if water signs secretly crave something that speaks to their emotional side, or if air and earth signs are naughty or nice and yearn for something super material. As Capricorn Season sets in, the stars guide you through your last-minute gift adventures.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Candle

Light up this fire sign's face by giving them a beautiful candle to bring a little light into their home and heart. If you're into going the extra mile, seek out a candle scented with basil or citrus. These scents are both bold and sweet, just like this zodiac sign.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Christmas cactus

This earth sign's ruling planet is Venus. They love to be surrounded by natural beauty. By gifting them a green thing to tend to with their steady love and care, you'll surely make this strong sign grin. Just make the gift an easy plant, like a Christmas cactus, just in case the Taurus in your life is lacking a green thumb.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ingredients for a holiday cocktail

This sign is the life of the party and is likely the person who invited you to a holiday soirée. You're sure to tickle this giddy social butterfly by giving them the stuff to make a holiday cocktail for all their friends to try.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Homemade cookies

Cancers appear to be Stoic and often come across as if they have everything they need. But these emotional critters have a sweet claw. Make (or buy) them a box of cookies to crunch and munch while they brood.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Sparkly accessory

It's no secret that this zodiac sign loves to be the center of attention. Give them something to highlight their dramatic personality such as a sparkly accessory. Think earrings, a necklace, or a glitter fanny pack. Anything that glistens will make their day, even if it's Christmas themed and a bit tacky like a sparkly Santa hat or jingle bell necklace.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Stationary set

This reserved earth sign would love to tell you what they're thinking about, but they tend to get scared into silence because they're searching for the right words. Make their day by gifting them stationary and suggesting they write their loved ones love letters. There's no time pressure there!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Notebook

Libra's are thinkers, ponderers, and note-takers. Give them something they will always adore: a notebook for their endless pros and cons list. Decision-making is hard for this sign, but writing helps keep them in balance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Tarot cards

Encourage this sign to embrace their sense of mystery by giving them a deck of Tarot cards. Regardless if they are into this stuff, they're sure to get a kick out of doing their creative reading for everyone present! So if you do give them this, get ready for a snarky reading of your future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Certificate for a special dinner

Surprise this excitable sign by gifting them something they'd never expect: a special dinner. You could either show your affection for the adventurous sign by putting your cooking skills on a pedestal and whipping them up something super special. On the other hand, you can treat them to dinner at a nice restaurant they've never been to before.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Massage

Capricorns never stop. These hardworking sea goats have a hard time taking a break or not adding to their never-ending to-do list. Give them something that will force them to take a beat or 30 minutes of relaxation at least, such as a massage.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Insulated tumbler

Deep-thinking, but absent-minded Aquariuses are constantly letting their cup of herbal tea or coffee go cold. By wrapping up an insulated tumbler that keeps their coffee hot and water cold, you'll show this air that you know them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Bath stuff

The most rejuvenating thing for this sweet and sometimes spacey water sign is a dip into their own element. Make their holiday extra special by giving them something to make their bath time extra special, like a bath bomb.