12 more Gaza hostages released as mediators work towards lasting truce

Palestinian Territories - A new group of hostages were freed Tuesday from Gaza captivity in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under an extended truce , as mediators worked for a lasting halt to the seven-week Israel-Hamas war .

Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters accompany a newly released hostage before handing her over to the Red Cross in Rafah on Tuesday. © AFP

Ten Israelis and two foreigners were given over to the Red Cross and, according to the army, are now "inside Israeli territory."

The Israeli hostages, all of them women, were handed over by masked and armed fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad to the care of Red Cross officials, reported an AFP journalist who personally witnessed the handoff.

The handoff allegedly happened in Rafah near the border with Egypt.



While Israel and Hamas accused each other of violating the extended pause in incidents on Tuesday, Qatari officials mediating in the conflict noted that this did not knock the truce off track.

