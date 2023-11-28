12 more Gaza hostages released as mediators work towards lasting truce

A new group of hostages were freed Tuesday from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under an extended truce as mediators work to end the war.

A new group of hostages were freed Tuesday from Gaza captivity in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under an extended truce, as mediators worked for a lasting halt to the seven-week Israel-Hamas war.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters accompany a newly released hostage before handing her over to the Red Cross in Rafah on Tuesday.

Ten Israelis and two foreigners were given over to the Red Cross and, according to the army, are now "inside Israeli territory."

The Israeli hostages, all of them women, were handed over by masked and armed fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad to the care of Red Cross officials, reported an AFP journalist who personally witnessed the handoff.

The handoff allegedly happened in Rafah near the border with Egypt.

While Israel and Hamas accused each other of violating the extended pause in incidents on Tuesday, Qatari officials mediating in the conflict noted that this did not knock the truce off track.

State representatives from the Middle East speak out on the hostage exchange and truce

The Israeli hostages, all of them women, were handed over by masked and armed fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad to the care of Red Cross officials.

"The return of the hostages is a bright light for us all," Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi said in a statement on Tuesday.

The release of dozens so far "is also further evidence of the results of significant military pressure and resolute ground operations, which created the conditions for the return of our civilians home," he added.

Qatari spokesman Majed Al Ansari said that his government would use the extension to work for a "sustainable truce."

The discussions aim "to build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal," the source said.

The head of the CIA and the director of Israel's Mossad spy agency were in Qatar to discuss the Gaza truce with Qatar's prime minister, reported a source who was briefed on their visit.

