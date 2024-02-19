26 EU states demand "immediate" halt to fighting in Gaza

Brussels, Belgium - On Monday, a call for an "immediate humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Gaza war was reportedly supported by all European Union countries except Hungary, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on Monday. © DIRK WAEM / BELGA / AFP

The European Union has struggled for a united response to Israel's military operation following the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Borrell said that foreign ministers from 26 states had agreed on a statement calling for "an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire."

The EU countries also reiterated calls for Israel to refrain from launching an assault on the Gaza city of Rafah, which has become the main shelter zone in the bombarded territory.

Hungary is a staunch supporter of Israel and has frequently refused to go along with EU statements seen as critical of the country.

Other EU nations such as Germany have been reluctant until now to call for an "immediate" halt in Israel's operations as they do not want to back any move that could limit Israel's right to defend itself.

The Israel-Gaza war started when Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on October 7 that killed about 1,160 people – mostly civilians – in southern Israel, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Over 29,000 people – mostly women and children – have also been killed in the Israel military operation in Gaza, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory says.

Hamas, which is considered a "terrorist" group by the United States, EU, and other governments, took about 250 hostages during their initial siege of Israel. 130 hostages remain in Gaza, including 30 presumed dead, according to Israel.