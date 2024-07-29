American citizens urged to prepare to leave Lebanon amid Israel war fears
Beirut, Lebanon - The US Embassy in Beirut has warned American citizens to prepare to leave Lebanon amid growing fears of war with Israel.
"First, I want to assure you that Washington is laser focused on Lebanon. The US Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas," Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter says in a video message shared on the US Embassy in Beirut's X account.
Bitter encouraged US citizens to register for the free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) program to receive updates and alerts from the US Embassy as well as ensure that their passports are valid for at least six months.
"We recommend US citizens develop a crisis plan of action and leave before a crisis begins," she said. "Regularly scheduled commercial transportation is always the best option while local communications and transportation infrastructure are intact and operating normally."
"Should commercial air not be available, individuals already in Lebanon should be prepared to shelter in place for long periods of time."
Mounting tensions between Israel and Lebanon
The warning comes amid increased tensions between US-backed Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, particularly following a weekend strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights which killed 12 youth. Hezbollah has denied launching the rocket.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Hezbollah "will pay a heavy price" after the attack. Israel responded Sunday with strikes across Lebanon.
The fears of regional expansion of violence come amid a deadly Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 39,363 Palestinians since October, according to the territory's health ministry.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Dreamstime