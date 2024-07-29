American citizens urged to prepare to leave Lebanon amid Israel war fears

Beirut, Lebanon - The US Embassy in Beirut has warned American citizens to prepare to leave Lebanon amid growing fears of war with Israel .

The US State Department is encouraging American citizens in Lebanon to develop a "crisis plan" amid growing fears of war with Israel. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

"First, I want to assure you that Washington is laser focused on Lebanon. The US Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas," Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter says in a video message shared on the US Embassy in Beirut's X account.

Bitter encouraged US citizens to register for the free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) program to receive updates and alerts from the US Embassy as well as ensure that their passports are valid for at least six months.

"We recommend US citizens develop a crisis plan of action and leave before a crisis begins," she said. "Regularly scheduled commercial transportation is always the best option while local communications and transportation infrastructure are intact and operating normally."

"Should commercial air not be available, individuals already in Lebanon should be prepared to shelter in place for long periods of time."