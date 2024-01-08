Arizonans rally at State Capitol to demand ceasefire in Gaza: "Enough is enough"

Interfaith allies rallied outside the Arizona State Capitol on Monday in support of a permanent ceasefire in Israel's deadly assault on Gaza.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Arizonans gathered in the Rose Garden of the State Capitol on the first day of the new legislative session to protest a proposed resolution backing the Israeli state's campaign in Gaza. They also echoed calls for an end US complicity in genocide. The resolution, expected to go for a vote on Monday, declares that "the State of Arizona stands with Israel's right to defend itself" and "stands with the Israeli people in this time of pain and suffering and mourns for those who have needlessly lost their lives and for those who have lost loved ones." The measure makes no mention of the more than 22,800 Palestinians killed by the State of Israel since October, nor the decades of apartheid oppression they have suffered under Israeli occupation. "Enough is enough. Most of the world celebrated nearly two weeks ago Christmas, which spotlights the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace," Dr. Warren H. Stewart Sr., senior pastor at Phoenix's First Institutional Baptist Church, said during the action on Monday. "As a pastor in the Christian faith, I testify that most Christians – and, in fact, most of the world – are solidly behind a ceasefire in the horrific war in the Holy Land. How many more lives will be lost on all sides?" he added.

Arizonans take a stand for Palestinian freedom

The press conference was attended by representatives of the Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance, Jewish Voice for Peace, Arizona Muslim Alliance, Council for American Islamic Relations, Common Defense, Arizona Palestine Network, Students for Justice in Palestine, and more. The groups joined forces to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the flow of adequate humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian people, and an end to US funding of Israel's military. Speakers also demanded the Arizona state government stop supporting the Israeli Defense Forces, including through the purchasing of Israeli bonds, as well as take measures to protect activists' right to protest without fear of retaliation. While much damage has already been done in Palestine, advocates emphasized that elected officials still have the opportunity to stand on the side of truth and justice. "Peace is possible, and we will win it," said Derek Duba, Western regional organizer for Common Defense and a former US military intelligence collector. "It is not too late to do right. It is not too late to choose better."

Arizonans issue stark warning to Biden and the Democratic Party

Arizonans rally outside the Honeywell Aerospace Global Headquarters to demand an end to the defense contractor's complicity in Israel's genocide of Palestinians. © Courtesy of Bill Whitmire Participants at the press conference pointed out that state and federal lawmakers' actions diverge from those of many everyday Arizonans speaking out for peace in the Middle East. "The Arizona Muslim community is fed up with our own elected officials not calling for a ceasefire," said Dr. Ahmed Ewaisha of the Arizona Muslim Alliance. "This is a demand of the vast majority of our Muslim voters." Muslim Americans have been instrumental in helping to deliver recent Democratic electoral victories, but voting patterns could shift in 2024 if the Biden administration does not change its tune toward Israel. "Since we are a swing state with around 10,000 votes difference that made President Biden win, based on this, we are letting our elected officials know that our demands need to be fulfilled," Ewaisha explained. Public calls for deescalation have been loud and clear. Just last week, more than 150 people gathered at Honeywell Aerospace Global Headquarters in Phoenix to protest the defense contractor's role in transferring weapons to the Israeli military. "CeaseFire NOW!" and "Honeywell take a stand, Human Rights for every land!" demonstrators chanted as they called on the corporation to stop supplying Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and other manufacturers with technology used to kill Palestinians. They further urged Honeywell to develop pathways to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza, and to join appeals for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. Arizona health care workers have also taken a stand for Palestine through white coat rallies and the launch of a grassroots initiative to send much-needed medical supplies to Gaza.