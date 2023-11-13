New York children march for Israel-Gaza ceasefire: "Free, free Palestine!"

New York, New York - Families and children in New York City marched for a ceasefire on Sunday amid Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza .

Families and children march for a ceasefire and Palestinian liberation in New York City on November 12, 2023. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@nycDSA & Screenshot/X/@sumayaawad

Hundreds of children and families gathered in front of the Brooklyn Museum on Sunday afternoon. They chanted "Free, free Palestine" and carried hand-decorated signs reading "Ceasefire Now" and "This NICU baby stands with NICU babies in Gaza."

The protesters then marched to the New York home of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urging him to support a ceasefire.

The Democratic lawmaker has expressed his support for the Israeli regime and so far failed to back a full halt to the renewed wave of violence that has continued unabated since October 7. Meanwhile, the US government continues to send billions of taxpayer dollars per year to the Israeli military.

Sunday's family action is part of wider protests across the US and the world demanding a ceasefire as Israel continues its indiscriminate airstrikes and ground invasion of Gaza.

More than 11,000 Palestinians – including more than 4,600 children – have died in the attacks, while more than 1,400 Israelis were killed last month.