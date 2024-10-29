Aysenur Ezgi Eygi: Turkey files "premeditated murder" charges in Israeli killing of American citizen
Ankara, Turkey - Turkey has filed "premeditated murder" charges against Israeli perpetrators involved in the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the illegally occupied West Bank.
The Turkish Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau has also classified the killing a "crime against humanity" as eyewitness statements, photos, video footage, and an autopsy report were added to the case file, the Anadolu news agency reported.
The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is now reviewing the case and looking to identify those responsible for ordering and carrying out Eygi's shooting.
Israeli snipers fatally shot Eygi in the head on September 6, 2024, during a peaceful march and demonstration in Beita. The 26-year-old human rights activist and American citizen was a member of the Palestinian-led International Solidarity Movement and had traveled to the West Bank to oppose Israeli settler-colonialism.
Fellow American activist Alex Edward Harrison Chabbott testified that demonstrators were forced to take cover when Israeli soldiers fired tear gas immediately after the start of the march. Chabbott heard two gunshots fired from the roof of an occupied Palestinian home, the second of which hit Eygi. He said she was "directly targeted with intent to kill."
Chabbott's statements were backed up by eyewitnesses from the UK, Australia, and Israel.
US government continues to support Israel
Eygi was buried in Turkey in the Aegean town of Didim, where her grandfather lives and her grandmother has been laid to rest.
The family of the recent University of Washington graduate demanded the US government order an independent probe into her killing.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month called Eygi's shooting "unprovoked and unjustified," while President Joe Biden claimed it was an "accident."
Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris administration continues to provide diplomatic cover and billions of dollars' worth of weapons and military equipment to Israel, despite mounting public calls for an arms embargo amid what legal experts and human rights organizations have deemed an ongoing genocide.
Israel has killed at least 43,686 Palestinians in Gaza over the last year, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, likely upwards of 186,000 as of July.
The apartheid regime's forces have also escalated their assault on Lebanon, launched strikes on Syria and Yemen, and stoked fears of a potentially devastating war with Iran.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire