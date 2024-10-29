Aysenur Ezgi Eygi: Turkey files "premeditated murder" charges in Israeli killing of American citizen

Ankara, Turkey - Turkey has filed "premeditated murder" charges against Israeli perpetrators involved in the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the illegally occupied West Bank.

Palestinians and international activists lift portraits of slain Turkish-American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi as they arrive for her final farewell at the Rafidia hospital morgue in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on September 8, 2024. © Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP

The Turkish Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau has also classified the killing a "crime against humanity" as eyewitness statements, photos, video footage, and an autopsy report were added to the case file, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is now reviewing the case and looking to identify those responsible for ordering and carrying out Eygi's shooting.

Israeli snipers fatally shot Eygi in the head on September 6, 2024, during a peaceful march and demonstration in Beita. The 26-year-old human rights activist and American citizen was a member of the Palestinian-led International Solidarity Movement and had traveled to the West Bank to oppose Israeli settler-colonialism.

Fellow American activist Alex Edward Harrison Chabbott testified that demonstrators were forced to take cover when Israeli soldiers fired tear gas immediately after the start of the march. Chabbott heard two gunshots fired from the roof of an occupied Palestinian home, the second of which hit Eygi. He said she was "directly targeted with intent to kill."

Chabbott's statements were backed up by eyewitnesses from the UK, Australia, and Israel.