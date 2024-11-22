Dearborn mayor vows to arrest Netanyahu if he enters city as Republicans threaten ICC

Dearborn, Michigan - Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud has vowed to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant if they set foot in the Michigan city.

"Dearborn will arrest Netanyahu & Gallant if they step within Dearborn city limits," Hammoud posted on X on Thursday.

"Others cities should declare the same," he added. "Our president [Joe Biden] may not take action, but city leaders can ensure Netanyahu & other war criminals are not welcome to travel freely across these United States."

Hammoud's statement came after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for the two Israelis as well as Mohammed Deif, a senior Hamas leader Israel claims to have killed last July, on accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

If any of the three individuals enter their national borders, the 124 state parties to the Rome Statute are required to arrest them and transfer them to the ICC in the Hague, Netherlands.

The US – which continues to fund Israel's genocide in Palestine – is not among the signatories to the Rome Statute. The White House on Thursday said it "fundamentally rejects" the arrest warrants and claimed the ICC "does not have jurisdiction" over the matter.