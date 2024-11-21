US "fundamentally rejects" ICC warrant for Netanyahu over Gaza war crimes

Washington DC - The US "fundamentally rejects" a decision by the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, the White House said Thursday.

The US "fundamentally rejects" a decision by the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL / AFP

"We remain deeply concerned by the Prosecutor's rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision. The United States has been clear that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over this matter," a National Security Council spokesperson said.

The statement made no mention of an ICC arrest warrant also issued for Mohammed Deif, the military chief of Hamas whom Israel claimed was killed in an air strike in Gaza in July.

Neither the US nor Israel is a member of the ICC, and both have rejected its jurisdiction.

The Hague-based court said Thursday that the warrants were issued "for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024" – including murder, persecution, intentionally attacking civilians, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war.

Any of the ICC's 124 national members are now legally required to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they set foot on their territory.