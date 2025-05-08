Detained Tufts PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk to be transferred after major court ruling

New York, New York - A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld an order to transfer Tufts University PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk, detained as part of the Trump administration's anti- Palestine crackdown, to Vermont for hearings in her case.

Rümeysa Öztürk, who was detained for writing an op-ed, will be moved to Vermont after the Trump administration had its petition to have her case held in Louisiana rejected. © Collage: TMX/Handout via REUTERS & Courtesy of the Ozturk family/Handout via REUTERS

The Second US Circuit Court of Appeals, based out of New York, rejected a government bid to have Öztürk's case proceed in Louisiana, where she has been in ICE custody for the last six weeks.

"Before this panel, the government seeks an emergency stay of this transfer order pending appeal. We conclude that the government has failed to meet its burden to justify such a stay," the three-judge panel wrote in the ruling.

"The District of Vermont is likely the proper venue to adjudicate Öztürk’s habeas petition because, at the time she filed, she was physically in Vermont and her immediate custodian was unknown."

A federal judge in Boston last month transferred the case challenging the legality of Öztürk’s detention to Vermont.

With the latest ruling, the government is ordered to move the 30-year-old doctoral student to ICE custody in the Green Mountain State no later than May 14.