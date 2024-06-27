Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters at UT Austin see charges dropped

Austin, Texas - Dozens of criminal trespassing charges issued in the wake of Gaza solidarity protests at the University of Texas at Austin have now been dropped!

Protesters rally in solidarity with besieged Palestinians on the University of Texas at Austin campus in April 2024. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

"We reviewed the evidence of the law and considered many factors, including the legitimate concerns of whether there were violations of constitutional rights of free speech," Travis County Attorney Delia Garza announced during a Wednesday press conference.



"After examining and weighing all the evidence presented, we have determined that we cannot meet our legal burden to prove these 79 criminal trespass cases beyond reasonable doubt, and they will be dismissed."

The charges stemmed from an April 29 Gaza solidarity protest calling on the university to divest from weapons manufacturers and other companies profiting off Israel's attacks on Gaza. University administrators, with the backing of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, authorized law enforcement to wage a militarized crackdown, resulting in dozens of arrests.

Since that time, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 37,000 people, as the US continues to provide Israel with military and diplomatic support.

"The decisions that were made in response to these protests [...] show the severe lack of leadership we expect from our elected leaders as they continue to prioritize extreme government overreach over actual public safety," Garza said.