Dr. Badar Khan Suri scores major victory as judge orders release of Georgetown scholar

Alexandria, Virginia - A federal judge has ordered the bond release of Georgetown Scholar Dr. Badar Khan Suri, who was arrested by immigration officials as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on support for Palestinian human rights.

A judge has ordered the release of Dr. Badar Khan Suri, who was arrested by ICE as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on support for Palestinian human rights. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Georgetown University/Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding

On Wednesday, Judge Patricia Giles ruled that Suri's detention in Texas since his arrest in March had violated his First and Fifth Amendment rights to free speech and due process, respectively, per NBC News.

Suri can now return to Virginia, where he will continue to challenge the constitutionality of his arrest in court.

Suri's wife, Mapheze Saleh, praised the ruling, saying, "Hearing the judge's words brought tears to my eyes. I truly wish I could give her a heartfelt hug from me and from my three children, who long every day to see their father again."

"Speaking out about what's happening in Palestine is not a crime," Saleh, who is Palestinian-American, continued. "Let's show the world that this country is still a place where people can and do express their beliefs without fear."

The ruling comes on the heels of a powerful letter penned by Suri in detention, writing that he is a "political prisoner" who is being "held unlawfully".

"Theoretically I am 'detained,' but in practice I am incarcerated, classified as high-risk with extreme restrictions," he wrote.