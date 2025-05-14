Dr. Badar Khan Suri pens powerful letter from ICE detention: "I am a political prisoner"

Alvarado, Texas - Dr. Badar Khan Suri, the Georgetown University academic detained as part of the Trump administration's anti- Palestine crackdown, has penned a powerful new letter from ICE detention in Texas.

Georgetown University postdoctoral researcher Dr. Badar Khan Suri (r.) has been in ICE custody since March 17, 2025. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Georgetown University/Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding

"On December 10, 2022, I arrived in the United States to start a post-doc fellowship at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. I was excited to begin a new phase of my academic career," Khan Suri wrote in the letter.

"Three years later, I am a political prisoner, held unlawfully at a detention center in Texas, more than a thousand miles away from my wife and children. Theoretically I am 'detained,' but in practice I am incarcerated, classified as high-risk with extreme restrictions."

The peace and conflict studies scholar said he was returning from a fast-breaking meal during Ramadan on March 17 when he was abducted by federal agents, who did not explain why they were detaining him. They later told him his visa had been revoked at the behest of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's office.

The Trump administration has invoked the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the secretary of state to deport noncitizens if their presence is deemed a threat to US foreign policy, in arresting Khan Suri and other university students supportive of Palestinian human rights.

After his arrest, Khan Suri was moved to five locations in three states. He is currently locked up at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas – over 1,500 miles away from his wife and three children.

"The first night was like a walk with death. I feared they were disappearing me," Khan Suri recalled. "On my flight to Louisiana, I was put in chains with hundreds of other chained people. We experienced such extreme turbulence that I was afraid the plane would be crashed deliberately."