Dr. Badar Khan Suri pens powerful letter from ICE detention: "I am a political prisoner"
Alvarado, Texas - Dr. Badar Khan Suri, the Georgetown University academic detained as part of the Trump administration's anti-Palestine crackdown, has penned a powerful new letter from ICE detention in Texas.
"On December 10, 2022, I arrived in the United States to start a post-doc fellowship at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. I was excited to begin a new phase of my academic career," Khan Suri wrote in the letter.
"Three years later, I am a political prisoner, held unlawfully at a detention center in Texas, more than a thousand miles away from my wife and children. Theoretically I am 'detained,' but in practice I am incarcerated, classified as high-risk with extreme restrictions."
The peace and conflict studies scholar said he was returning from a fast-breaking meal during Ramadan on March 17 when he was abducted by federal agents, who did not explain why they were detaining him. They later told him his visa had been revoked at the behest of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's office.
The Trump administration has invoked the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the secretary of state to deport noncitizens if their presence is deemed a threat to US foreign policy, in arresting Khan Suri and other university students supportive of Palestinian human rights.
After his arrest, Khan Suri was moved to five locations in three states. He is currently locked up at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas – over 1,500 miles away from his wife and three children.
"The first night was like a walk with death. I feared they were disappearing me," Khan Suri recalled. "On my flight to Louisiana, I was put in chains with hundreds of other chained people. We experienced such extreme turbulence that I was afraid the plane would be crashed deliberately."
Dr. Badar Khan Suri vows continued support for Palestine
Khan Suri's arrest came after he and his Palestinian-American wife, Mapheze Saleh, were doxxed by pro-Israel sites the researcher described as "infamous for witch-hunting."
"My only 'crimes' making me a 'national security threat' are my marriage to a United States citizen of Palestinian origin and my support for the Palestinian cause," the Indian national wrote.
Despite the extreme repression he has faced, Khan Suri vowed to continue his support for Palestinian liberation: "As a student of peace and conflict studies, I was introduced to many conflicts, and the Palestinian cause in particular stuck with me. I unapologetically support Palestinians, and their inalienable rights guaranteed by international law."
Over the last 17 months, Israel has killed at least 52,908 people in Gaza, according to official figures, though the true death toll is believed to be far higher. Meanwhile, Israel has enforced a deadly blockade on humanitarian aid to the starving Palestinian population.
"Palestinians have suffered ethnic cleansing for more than a century," Khan Suri explained. "The international community has abdicated its responsibility to fellow humans in the Holy Land. The ongoing genocide of Palestinians would not have been possible without billions of dollars of funding, particularly from the U.S., but also from many European and other prominent states."
"Where are the Geneva Conventions? Or is it true that elites are protected by laws, but not bound by them, while the unprivileged are bound, but never protected?" he asked.
Khan Suri ended his letter with a message of encouragement to supporters: "Be courageous, because courage is contagious. Together, we can stand against the tide of totalitarianism, because, as the Mundaka Upanishad states, 'satyameva jayate' – ultimately truth triumphs over falsehood."
