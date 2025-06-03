Ex- Biden official Matthew Miller belatedly admits Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza

Washington DC - After months of defending Israel's destruction of Gaza as State Department spokesperson in ex-President Joe Biden's administration, Matthew Miller now admits that war crimes have been committed against the Palestinian people.

Former State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller admitted Israel was committing war crimes in Gaza, despite repeatedly denying the accusations during his time in Joe Biden's administration. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking on Sky News' Trump 100 podcast, Miller acknowledged it was "without a doubt true that Israel has committed war crimes" since it began its campaign of relentless mass killing in Gaza after the October 7 attacks.

Miller's time at the State Department, which coincided almost entirely with the Israeli assault, was characterized by a full-throated defense of Israel's actions, as well as the denial of well-documented atrocities and accusations of war crimes.

His explanation for refusing to tell the truth from the spokesperson's podium was that the job stopped him from expressing his "own opinions."

"Look, one of the things about being a spokesperson is you're not a spokesperson for yourself. You are a spokesperson for the president, the administration, and you espouse the positions of the administration," he told Sky News correspondent Mark Stone.

In a wide-ranging interview, Miller also admitted that Biden and members of his administration "empowered the worst actors in Israeli society and Israeli government," especially by repeatedly proposing the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza – a long-term Israeli plan for ethnic cleansing that has also been pitched by current President Donald Trump.

As spokesperson for the Anthony Blinken-led State Department, Miller routinely dismissed all of these facts – often with a smirk that caused outrage in the press room – and insisted that any allegations of wrongdoing in Gaza would be thoroughly investigated by Israel.

During his podcast appearance, however, he fully conceded that soldiers and officials who were guilty of war crimes would not be "held accountable."