Ro Khanna leads congressional push to recognize Palestine statehood

Washington DC - Representative Ro Khanna is leading a Democratic push in Congress for the US to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Representative Ro Khanna is leading a Democratic effort in Congress toward US recognition of a Palestinian state. © IMAGO / Newscom World

According to Axios, more than a dozen House Democrats have signed a letter led by Khanna calling on the Trump administration to follow in the footsteps of France, Canada, and other nations in recognizing a Palestinian state.

The California Democrat also plans to introduce a resolution to that effect, the outlet reported.

"This tragic moment has highlighted for the world the long overdue need to recognize Palestinian self-determination," reads a draft of the letter.

In addition to Khanna, the signatories reportedly include:

Al Green of Texas



André Carson of Indiana



Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey



Chellie Pingree of Maine



Greg Casar of Texas



Jared Huffman of California



Jim McGovern of Massachusetts



Lloyd Doggett of Texas



Mark Pocan of Wisconsin



Maxwell Frost of Florida



Nydia Velazquez of New York



Pramila Jayapal of Washington



Veronica Escobar of Texas

Khanna's effort comes amid acute fears of famine and mass starvation in Gaza under Israel's brutal blockade and ongoing assault on the Palestinian territory. The US continues to arm Israel in spite of its atrocities.

According to The Guardian, the letter states that the Palestinian state "will need to fully recognize Israel and adopt a framework to guarantee Israel’s security, including the disarmament of and relinquishing of power by Hamas in order to be broadly embraced by the community of nations."