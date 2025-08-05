Jewish protesters arrested while demonstrating against Israel's war on Gaza outside Trump hotel

New York, New York - Dozens of protesters were arrested on Monday outside a Manhattan hotel owned by President Donald Trump while protesting against Israel's US-backed war on Gaza .

According to The Guardian, hundreds of people met at Columbus Circle for a protest organized by the Jewish-American anti-occupation group IfNotNow.

The crowd made its way along Central Park West to the Trump International Hotel around 8 PM to demand the president take steps to end the assault on Gaza and to provide more aid to the region as its humanitarian crisis has grown even more dire in recent weeks.

Officers began arresting demonstrators around 8:15 PM for blocking the street, and by 9, the outlet estimated that over 40 had been taken into custody.

"Israel's blockade on Gaza has inflicted famine conditions on Palestinians, with hundreds dying by starvation, and thousands more on the brink of death," IfNotNow wrote in an X post.

"As rabbis led Jews of conscience in reciting the Mourner’s Kaddish for the Palestinians killed in recent weeks, NYPD officers hauled off two buses full them to jail."

The protest comes amid widespread reports that Israel's siege and occupation of Gaza have inflicted famine and mass starvation on the Palestinian people, causing a surge in the already high death toll since the war began.