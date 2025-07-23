Mahmoud Khalil meets with lawmakers on Capitol Hill one month after release from ICE detention

Washington DC - One month after his release from ICE detention, Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil visited Capitol Hill to call for an end to US support for Israel and the persecution of student protesters on college campuses.

Columbia University graduate and Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil speaks outside the US Capitol during a visit to Washington DC on July 22, 2025. © REUTERS

"Today, it has been one month since my release from ICE detention, being targeted, harassed, and imprisoned for speaking for the rights of Palestinians, for just opposing a genocide," Khalil said in a Tuesday video statement outside the US Capitol.

"Today, I am in Washington DC to meet lawmakers to demand the end of the US-funded genocide in Gaza," he continued, adding, "I am also here to hold the Trump administration and Columbia University accountable."

Khalil received no support from his university after his March 8 warrantless arrest in New York City and transfer to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena. A prominent member of Columbia's Palestine liberation movement, he was targeted by the Trump administration for deportation due to his activism.

A federal judge in New Jersey ordered Khalil's release on bail last month, ruling he "is not a danger to the community. Period, full stop."

The 30-year-old spent over 100 days in detention, far away from his pregnant wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla. He missed the birth of his first child, a boy named Deen, when ICE refused to grant him a temporary release.

Khalil on Tuesday described his abduction and incarceration as "part of a larger effort to suppress the student movement, to make sure that Israel is immune to accountability."

"But we're not backing down," he insisted. "We will not be silenced. We will continue resisting until there is justice, freedom, and dignity for every Palestinian."