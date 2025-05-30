UN warns Gaza is "hungriest place on Earth" as Israeli blockade risks famine

Geneva, Switzerland - Gaza is "the hungriest place on Earth", the United Nations said Friday, warning that the Palestinian territory's entire population was now at risk of famine amid Israel's ongoing assault.

Negotiations to end nearly 20 months of war have so far failed to achieve a breakthrough, with Israel resuming operations in Gaza in March, ending a six-week truce.

"Gaza is the hungriest place on Earth," said Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA.

"It's the only defined area – a country or defined territory within a country – where you have the entire population at risk of famine. 100% of the population at risk of famine," he said, rejecting claims to the contrary by Israeli authorities.

In recent days, Israel has partially eased a total aid blockade on the Palestinian territory that it imposed on March 2, leading to severe shortages of food and medicine.

At a press briefing in Geneva, Laerke detailed the difficulties faced by the United Nations in delivering humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Laerke said 900 trucks of humanitarian aid had been authorized by Israel to enter the Strip since the blockade was partially lifted.

But so far, only 600 trucks have been offloaded on the Gaza side of the border, and a smaller number of truckloads have then been picked up, due to multiple security considerations.