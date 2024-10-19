G7 defense summit considers Gaza and Lebanon as Israeli attacks rage on

Naples, Italy - G7 defense ministers convened Saturday against a backdrop of Israeli escalation in the Middle East and mounting pressure on Ukraine as it faces another winter of fighting.

Defense ministers Guido Crosetto of Italy, Bill Blair of Canada, Boris Pistoriu of Germany, and Lloyd Austin of the US, along with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, pose for a group photo during the G7 Defense Ministers meeting in Naples, Italy, on October 19, 2024. © REUTERS

Italy, holding the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven countries, organized the body's first ministerial meeting dedicated to defense, staged in Naples, the southern city that is also home to a NATO base.

Invited to the one-day talks were NATO chief Mark Rutte and the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

Borrell told reporters the group had much to discuss, including recent Israeli strikes on the UN's peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, and the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza.

The summit comes two days after Israel announced it had killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and amidst a brutal campaign in northern Gaza, an area aid agencies warn is "being erased."

"Certainly after the killing of Yahya Sinwar a new perspective is open and we have to use it in order to reach a ceasefire, to release the remaining hostages and to look for a political perspective," Borrell told journalists.

A morning session included discussions over recent strikes on UNIFIL, the UN's Lebanon peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. Borrell suggested the peacekeepers' mandate should be beefed up by the UN Security Council to give them more scope to act amid Israel's repeated attacks on their positions.

"They cannot act by themselves, it is certainly a limited role," he said.

Earlier Saturday, Borrell wrote on social media that "a more robust mandate for UNIFIL" was needed.

In Lebanon Friday, Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni slammed as "unacceptable" the recent strikes on UNIFIL. Italy has around 1,000 troops in the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, which has soldiers from more than 50 countries.

As the Naples talks began, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told the group that the "critical situation in the Middle East," Russia's war in Ukraine, "profound instability" in sub-Saharan Africa, and "increasing tension" in the Asia-Pacific region "highlight a deteriorated security framework with forecasts for the near future that cannot be positive."