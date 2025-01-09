Gaza reporters demand international solidarity amid Israel's genocide: "Journalism is not a crime"

Gaza - Palestinian journalists in Gaza are urging international media outlets to report in an unbiased manner over 15 months into the Israeli genocide.

Journalists film while standing before destroyed buildings in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the northern Gaza Strip. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

"These are not my words, but the words of every single one here, standing here after 459 days of the most well-documented and first live-streamed genocide in history," one Gaza journalist says in a video of a press conference, shared on the Gaza Notifications X account.

"You've seen us shedding tears over our loved ones, colleagues, friends, and family members. You've seen us killed in every possible way. We've been immolated, incinerated, dismembered, and disemboweled, and recently, we've been freezing to death," he continued.

"What more ways should you being seeing us killed in so you can move and act and stop the hell inflicted upon us?"

Israel has slaughtered at least 46,006 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July 2024.

The Israeli military has been accused of targeting members of the press in its genocidal assault. The Center to Protect Journalists reports at least 160 Palestinian journalists and media workers killed as of January 9, 2025.