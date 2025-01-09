Gaza reporters demand international solidarity amid Israel's genocide: "Journalism is not a crime"
Gaza - Palestinian journalists in Gaza are urging international media outlets to report in an unbiased manner over 15 months into the Israeli genocide.
"These are not my words, but the words of every single one here, standing here after 459 days of the most well-documented and first live-streamed genocide in history," one Gaza journalist says in a video of a press conference, shared on the Gaza Notifications X account.
"You've seen us shedding tears over our loved ones, colleagues, friends, and family members. You've seen us killed in every possible way. We've been immolated, incinerated, dismembered, and disemboweled, and recently, we've been freezing to death," he continued.
"What more ways should you being seeing us killed in so you can move and act and stop the hell inflicted upon us?"
Israel has slaughtered at least 46,006 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July 2024.
The Israeli military has been accused of targeting members of the press in its genocidal assault. The Center to Protect Journalists reports at least 160 Palestinian journalists and media workers killed as of January 9, 2025.
Palestinian journalists issue urgent appeal
Palestinian journalists are calling on the international community to take action as the suffering and torture continue unchecked.
"There are no words to describe what we've been going through, because you've seen our bodies, how they've become fragile, skinny, and fatigued, but we never stopped," the journalist said during the press conference. "We never stopped to tell you the truth, to narrate our stories, and to tell you that we are being genocided, to move your dead consciences, to help a population that has seen every sort of torture and tasted every type of death."
"We are journalists, and we are Palestinian journalists. We have been let down by the international community, particularly the international media organizations," he impugned, urging outlets not to spread Israeli propaganda.
"Maybe if we were Ukrainians or of any other citizenship with blonde hair and blue eyes, the world would rage and rant for us. But because we are Palestinians, we have only one right, which is to die and be maimed."
"We want you to stand foot by foot with us, because we are like any other journalists, reporters, and media workers all across the globe, no matter the origin, the color, or the race. Journalism is not a crime. We are not a target."
Cover photo: Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP