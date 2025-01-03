UN issues dire warning of need for shelter in Gaza amid hypothermia deaths

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN on Friday decried that infants and others were freezing to death in Gaza , where it said an estimated 945,000 people still need help to shelter from winter conditions.

With children dying of hypothermia, the United Nations' migration agency said it was deeply alarmed by the "devastating impact" of winter rains and freezing temperatures on displaced Palestinians, which were "adding to the unparalleled humanitarian catastrophe" in the Gaza Strip.

Heavy rains and flooding have overwhelmed displacement sites and makeshift shelters, while families are left exposed to harsh conditions, struggling to repair tents damaged from months of use, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

"Vulnerable people, including at least seven infants, have died from hypothermia, and these tragic deaths underscore the urgent need for shelter and other help to get to the people of Gaza immediately," said IOM Director General Amy Pope.

The agency said access constraints had "severely hindered" aid delivery, with only 285,000 people receiving shelter support since last September.

As of mid-December, the Shelter Cluster – a coordination group of UN, international, and local humanitarian organizations – estimated that at least 945,000 people still urgently needed winter assistance, IOM said.

There was a dire need, it said, for thermal clothing, blankets, and tarpaulins to seal off shelters from the rain and cold.