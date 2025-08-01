Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2025: Dog belts out high notes to distant sirens!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , an adorable dog named Georgie hears sirens outside – and responds the only way he knows how: with a full-blown operatic performance!

In the clip, Georgie sits by the living room window and hears sirens.

Without missing a beat, he lifts his head and lets out a soulful, operatic howl that would make a theater crowd erupt in applause.

One viewer commented, "So much passion and sadness, he took me on a journey. I am forever changed."

Check it out: