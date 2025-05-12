Hundreds march in West Bank rallies against Israeli killings of Palestinian medics

Ramallah, Palestine - Hundreds of Palestinian Red Crescent staff marched in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday to protest Israel's killing of medical workers in Gaza over the past 19 months.

Palestinian Red Crescent crews hold a rally on World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on May 12, 2025. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

Gathering in the city's Clock Square, medical personnel, support staff, and volunteers wore white and orange vests and waved flags bearing the Red Crescent's emblem.

The demonstration marked World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, usually observed on May 8, and called for the "protection for medical and humanitarian workers."

In a statement released Monday, the Red Crescent said 48 of their staff members have been killed in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7, 2023 – including 30 who "were killed while performing their humanitarian duty wearing the Red Crescent emblem."

Protesters carried symbolic white shrouds bearing the names and pictures of the dead, as well as signs demanding the release of three staff members who have been detained by the Israeli army for over a year.