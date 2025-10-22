International Court of Justice rules Israel "under obligation" to facilitate Gaza aid

The Hague, Netherlands - The International Court of Justice said Wednesday that Israel was obliged to ease the passage of aid into Gaza , stressing it had to provide Palestinians with "basic needs" essential to survival.

International Court of Justice President Yuji Iwasawa delivered an advisory opinion ordering Israel to facilitate the entry of aid into Gaza. © REUTERS

The wide-ranging ICJ ruling came as aid groups are scrambling to scale up much-needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza, with Israel continuing to block deliveries despite a ceasefire agreed earlier this month.

The ICJ's advisory opinions do not create additional legal obligations, but the court believes it carries "great legal weight and moral authority".

ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said Israel was "under an obligation to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by the United Nations and its entities".

That included UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which Israel has banned after accusing some of its staff of taking part in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

The ICJ ruled that Israel had not substantiated those allegations.

Iwasawa said the ICJ "rejects the argument that the request abuses and weaponizes the international judicial process".

On the eve of the ICJ ruling, Abeer Etefa, Middle East spokeswoman for the UN's World Food Programme, said 530 of the organization's trucks had crossed into Gaza since the ceasefire.

Those trucks had delivered more than 6,700 tonnes of food, which she said was "enough for close to half a million people for two weeks".

Etefa said around 750 tonnes a day were now coming through, which, although more than before the ceasefire, remains well below WFP's target of around 2,000 tonnes daily.

The ICJ said that Israel, as an occupying power, was under an obligation "to ensure the basic needs of the local population, including the supplies essential for their survival".

At the same time, Israel was "also under a negative obligation not to impede the provision of these supplies," the court said.

The court also recalled the obligation under international law not to use starvation as a method of warfare, which several UN commissions have already found to be the case.