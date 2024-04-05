Civilian aid flotilla sets course for Gaza to defy Israeli blockade: "When governments fail, we sail!"

New York, New York - An international civilian flotilla will set sail for Gaza in mid-April in an attempt to deliver thousands of tons of aid to Palestinians besieged and starved by Israel .

A civilian aid flotilla organized by activists from all over the world plans to sail for Gaza and deliver desperately needed help to Palestinians (file photo). © Mahmud HAMS / AFP

Organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FCC), the "emergency mission" aims to challenge Israel's blockade of the strip, which it has been assaulted for some six months, bringing desperately needed food and other essentials to a population on the verge of famine.

"Time is critical as experts predict that hunger and disease could claim more lives than have been killed in the bombing," an FCC press release said, blaming both Israel and the international community for the catastrophic humanitarian situation.

"Allowing Israel to control what and how much humanitarian aid can get to Palestinians in Gaza is like letting the fox manage the henhouse," the statement read, adding that US efforts to airdrop food and build a new pier for aid delivery are insufficient and no more than "distractions" from Israel's actions.

"When governments fail, we sail!" insisted Ismail Moola, a member of the South African organization Palestine Solidarity Alliance.

The FCC says hundreds of international human rights observers are joining it on the journey as it plans to bring 5,500 tons of aid to the territory. Among them are activists from CODEPINK, the feminist anti-war organization that has staged regular protests against US support for Israel's war on Gaza.

"I have been walking the halls of Congress every day since October, going to rallies every weekend, writing letters of outrage to President Biden every night –and nothing has worked to stop Israel from murdering thousands upon thousands of innocent people," co-founder Medea Benjamin wrote in a statement.

"What more can I do? I can go on this flotilla to try to break the criminal siege that Israel has imposed on Gaza."