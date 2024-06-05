Israel accused of using dangerous white phosphorus on civilian areas in Lebanon

Lebanon - Mohammad Hammud, in his late 70s, was at home with his wife in a south Lebanon border village when Israeli bombing hit. This time, the attack was different.

A picture taken from northern Israel, along the border with southern Lebanon on March 4, 2024, shows smoke billowing following Israeli bombardment on the Lebanese village of Markaba. © JALAA MAREY / AFP

"Fire broke out in front of the house... there was a strange smell... we had trouble breathing," he told AFP by telephone from his village of Hula.



"We thought it was a regular bombing, but when the emergency responders arrived, they told us it was phosphorus and took us to hospital," he said.

The Israeli military and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement have been exchanging near-daily fire since Israel launched its bombardment and invasion of Gaza in October.

Lebanon has accused Israel of using controversial white phosphorus rounds in attacks authorities say have harmed civilians and the environment.

White phosphorus, a substance that ignites on contact with oxygen, can be used to create smokescreens and to illuminate battlefields. But the munition can also be used as an incendiary weapon and can cause fires, horrific burns, respiratory damage, organ failure, and even death.

"Israel's widespread use of white phosphorus in south Lebanon is putting civilians at grave risk and contributing to civilian displacement," Human Rights Watch said in a report released Wednesday.

The rights watchdog said it "verified the use of white phosphorus munitions by Israeli forces in at least 17 municipalities across south Lebanon since October," including five where it was "unlawfully used over populated residential areas."

AFP photographs taken on at least ten separate occasions between October and April show eerie, octopus-like smoke plumes consistent with white phosphorus. The images were taken in at least eight different locations along the border, several times in apparent proximity to houses.

The Israeli army said in October its procedures require that white phosphorus rounds "are not used in densely populated areas, subject to certain exceptions."

"This complies and goes beyond the requirements of international law," it said in a statement, adding that the army "does not use such shells for purposes of targeting or setting fire."