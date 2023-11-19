Israel-Gaza war: Fighting rages in hospital "death zone" as rocket warnings hit Israel

Gaza City, Gaza – Fighting raged on Sunday in Gaza, more than six weeks after a shock Hamas attack sparked an air and ground offensive by Israel , which has vowed to destroy the Palestinian militant group. More protests over the war have ramped up around the world over the weekend.

Palestinians fleeing fighting in war-torn Gaza on Sunday, as the violent war between Israel and Hamas continues. © Mahmud HAMS / AFP

Gaza's Hamas government said Sunday the death toll from fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants in the Palestinian territory had reached 13,000 since the war began on October 7. They said more than 5,500 children were among the dead, alongside 3,500 women, with 30,000 more people wounded.

The World Health Organization said it had led an assessment mission to Al-Shifa hospital – Gaza's largest and the focal point of the war in past days – and determined it was a "death zone," urging a full evacuation.

The Israeli army and the White House claims Hamas uses the hospital as a base. Gaza's Hamas rulers and medical staff at the hospital have denied the accusations.

The United Nations health agency said it was developing an evacuation plan for nearly 300 remaining patients and 25 health workers after the Israeli military had earlier ordered the evacuation of some 2,500 displaced people sheltering on the hospital grounds.

Columns of sick and injured were seen making their way out of Al-Shifa hospital Saturday towards the seafront without ambulances along with displaced people, doctors and nurses, as loud explosions were heard around the complex. All premature babies at the hospital were later evacuated, a health official in the Hamas-run territory said.

The evacuation came as Israel, which said it was stepping up military operations against Hamas militants, announced it had found a 180-foot tunnel under the Al-Shifa hospital on Sunday and "RPGs, explosives, grenades, AK47s," inside the hospital compound.

Sirens also blared across Jerusalem over the weekend to warn of rocket fire from Gaza, sending civilians scurrying for cover as loud blasts from intercepted missiles pierced the air.