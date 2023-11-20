Israel-Gaza war: Israel launches another deadly strike on Gaza hospital

Gaza - The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Monday 12 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in the north of the Palestinian territory.

Palestinians wounded in brutal Israeli strikes lie on the floor at the Indonesian Hospital. © REUTERS

The 12, including wounded patients and their companions, "were killed and dozens wounded as a result of the Israeli occupation targeting the Indonesian Hospital," said ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra.



Around 700 people remain at the hospital where they are being "besieged" by Israeli forces, Qudra said.

Israel launched its latest assault on Gaza after attacks led by Hamas' military wing October 7 following decades of violent Israeli occupation and oppression.

Authorities in Gaza say the death toll from Israel's aerial bombardment and ground operations in the Palestinian territory since October 7 has reached 13,000, thousands of them children.

The Israeli military previously ordered residents of northern Gaza to flee southwards and said Sunday it was "expanding its operational activities."