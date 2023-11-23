Israel-Gaza war: Israeli forces detain Al-Shifa hospital chief with temporary ceasefire set to begin Friday

Gaza - The head of Gaza City 's Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Palestinian territory, was arrested Thursday by Israeli forces who said it was over the facility's alleged use by Hamas.

Palestinians gather outside one of the departments of the Al-Shifa hospital complex as Israel continues to drop bombs on Gaza. © Ahikam SERI / AFP

Hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya has been frequently quoted by international media about the conditions inside Al-Shifa, a major focus of an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza.

The Israeli army, which raided the hospital last week, has alleged that Hamas fighters used a tunnel complex beneath the facility in Gaza City to stage attacks. Hamas and hospital officials have repeatedly denied the claims.

Palestinian health officials said Abu Salmiya, another doctor, and two nurses had been arrested.

The hospital director was held for questioning following "evidence showing that Shifa Hospital, under his direct management, served as a Hamas command and control center," the Israeli military said in a statement.

There was "extensive Hamas terrorist activity" at the hospital while it was "under his management," it said, adding that a Hamas tunnel network used electricity and other resources from the facility.

Whether the director would be subject to further questioning would depend on whether he was found to have "involvement in terrorist activity," it said.

Israel has been accused of war crimes in its targeting of hospitals and ambulances. In Gaza, 25 hospitals and 52 health centers have been forced to close, and more than 200 health workers have been killed since the Israeli bombardment began.

