Israel-Gaza war: Palestinians report deadly Israeli strike at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

Gaza - Palestinians said Friday a deadly strike hit Gaza 's largest hospital compound as Israel's assault has sent tens of thousands of civilians fleeing their homes.

Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, which has been the repeated target of Israeli attacks. © REUTERS

Gaza's Hamas government, which reported a death toll of 13, and the director of the Al-Shifa hospital blamed Israeli troops for the strike at the facility sheltering people trying to flee the fighting. Israel did not immediately comment.



Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya reported two people were killed and 10 wounded in a strike that he said hit the compound's maternity ward.

A Hamas government statement said: "Thirteen martyrs and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on Al-Shifa compound today" in central Gaza City.

On Thursday, Israel had reported heavy fighting near the hospital, saying it had killed dozens of militants and destroyed tunnels that are key to Hamas' capacity to fight.

The Israeli army has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals, particularly Al-Shifa, to coordinate their attacks and also as hideouts for its commanders. Hamas authorities deny the accusations.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters crossed the militarized border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages. The attacks came after decades of Israeli occupation and oppression of Palestinians.

Israel retaliated with bombardment and a ground campaign that the Gazan health ministry says has killed more than 10,800 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.