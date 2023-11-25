Israel-Gaza war: Second group of hostages to be released from Gaza

Gaza - Another 14 hostages who have been held by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip for the past seven weeks are due to be released on Saturday as part of a deal with Israel.

Israeli security forces are seen outside Ofer military prison located between Ramallah and Baytunia in the occupied West Bank city amid preparations for the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on November 25, 2023. © Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Egypt's government has received a list of the 14 names of Israeli hostages from the Islamist militant group Hamas and the Red Cross, DPA learned on Saturday from Egyptian security sources.

Egyptian authorities have also received a list from the Red Cross naming 42 Palestinians currently held in Israeli prisons who will be released in return, the Egyptian source told DPA on condition of anonymity. The Palestinian prisoners include 24 women and 18 teenage minors.

Israel will initially transfer the detainees to Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank for medical examinations by International Red Cross staff, according to Israeli media reports.

The exchanges come on the second day of a planned four-day truce between Israeli forces and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza that was brokered by Qatar.

On Friday, Hamas released the first group of 24 hostages, including 13 Israeli citizens and 11 foreign nationals. In return, Israel released a larger group of Palestinian detainees from its prisons.

As a condition of the agreement, Hamas militants must first release Israeli hostages being held in Gaza before the Palestinian prisoners are released from Israeli custody, according to Israeli media reports.